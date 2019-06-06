St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Arrests – 6/6/2018

Violation of Protective Order- On May 20, 2019, Dep. Luffey responded to the 24800 block of Hill Road in Hollywood, for the reported violation of protective order. Investigation determined Jacqueline Mary Schrader, age 33 of Hollywood, sent numerous messages to the victim, in violation of a current court order prohibiting contact of any means. Schrader was arrested and charged with 7 counts of Violate Protective Order. CASE# 29029-19

Violation of Protective Order- On May 20, 2019, Cpl. Steinbach responded to the 29400 block of Jennifer Drive in Mechanicsville, for the reported violation of a protective order. Investigation determined Daniel Parker Crecelius, age 35 of Brandywine, attempted to contact the victim in violation of a current court order prohibiting contact by any means. Crecelius was arrested and charged with Violate Protective Order. CASE# 29156-19 (No Booking Photo Available)

Assault- On May 22, 2019, Cpl. Ruest responded to the 22500 block of Gregory Drive in Leonardtown, for the reported disturbance. Investigation determined Marco Morris Fenwick, age 27 of Leonardtown, assaulted the victim by striking the victim in the face during an argument. Fenwick was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 29498-19

Property Destruction- On May 23, 2019, DFC. Holdsworth responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, for the reported property destruction. Investigation determined William James Cooper, age 32 with no fixed address, kicked a glass door at the facility, cracking the glass. Cooper was charged with Malicious Destruction of Property. CASE# 29902-19

Violation of Protective Order- On May 24, 2019, Dep. Schell responded to the 21600 block of Hancock Road in Lexington Park for the reported violation of a protective order. Investigation determined Curtis Antonio Height, age 49 of Lusby, entered the victim’s property to remove belongings in violation of a current court order. Height was arrested and charged with Violate Protective Order. CASE# 300554-19

Burglary/Violation of Protective Order- On May 25, 2019, Dep. Henry responded to the 44800 block of Hunting Meadow Court in Callaway for the reported protective order violation. Investigation determined the victim discovered Jerdarius Lavael Harrod, age 25 with no fixed address, hiding in the residence. Harrod then broke the victim’s lamp as he left the residence. Evidence was discovered indicating Harrod had burglarized the residence utilizing the front door. Harrod was located near the scene and arrested. Harrod was charged with Burglary 3rd and 4th Degree, Violate Protective Order, and Malicious Destruction of Property. CASE# 30154-19

Drug Arrest/Trespassing- On May 25, 2019, Dep. Westphal responded to the 22000 block of Valley Estates Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported trespassing. The victim had requested Derrick Xavier Green to the leave the residence, and deputies arrived on scene and located Green outside in the backyard. Green refused to leave the residence after being advised by deputies on the scene. Green was arrested and located on Green was a plastic baggie containing suspected cocaine. Green was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and Trespass-Private Property. CASE# 30131-19

Violate Protective Order- On May 25, 2019, Dep. Wynnyk responded to the 14200 block of Cornfield Harbor Drive in Scotland, for the reported protective order violation. Investigation determined Andrea Webb, age 51 of Ridge, contacted the victim numerous times in violation of a valid court order prohibiting contact. Webb was arrested and charged with Violate Protective Order. CASE# 30217-19

Assault- On May 25, 2019, Dep. Raley responded to the 29700 block of Michelle Court in Mechanicsville, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Theron Mitchell Johnson, age 42 of Mechanicsville, assaulted the victim by causing injury to the victim’s eye. Johnson was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 30251-19

Stalking/Violation of Protective Order- On May 25, 2019, Dep. Westphal responded to the 23500 block of FDR Boulevard in California, for the reported protective order violation. Investigation determined James Allan Winters Jr., age 39 of Lexington Park, called the victim numerous times from a number unfamiliar to the victim. When the victim went outside, Winters was observed parked outside the victim’s residence in his vehicle. There is an active court order prohibiting contact between Winters and the victim. Winters was arrested and charged with Violate Protective Order and Stalking. CASE# 30366-19

Assault- On May 26, 2019, Dep. Kilgore responded to the 26800 block of Oak Ridge Drive in Mechanicsville, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Kenneth Michael Banks, age 47 of Mechanicsville, assaulted the victim by punching the victim in the face numerous times, causing visible injury. Banks was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 30369-19

Assault- On May 26, 2019, Cpl. Handy was in the 45200 block of Take It Easy Ranch Road in Callaway when he was approached by the victim who was being followed by Anthony Jorge Vasquez, age 38 of Callaway. Investigation determined the victim was kicked and assaulted by Vasquez, and had sustained visible injury. Vazquez was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 30376-19 (No Booking Photo Available)

Assault- On May 26, 2019, Dep. Schell responded to the 21700 block of Card Road in Lexington Park for the reported assault. Investigation determined Tracy Lynn Yeager, age 33 of Lexington Park, assaulted the victim by scratching and biting the victim, causing injury. Yeager was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 30438-19

Assault- On May 28, 2019, Dep. T. Snyder responded to the 46200 block of Mako Way in Lexington Park, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Andre Tayvon Gross, age 25 of Prince Frederick, assaulted the victim during an argument, and the victim sustained a cut lip. Gross was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 30799-19