La Plata Police Department Raises Money for Special Olympics of Maryland

The La Plata Police Department Annually Raises Funds for Special Olympics of Maryland.

The funds are used to give local Special Olympians the opportunity to participate in local, regional, and national sporting competitions.

If you are interested in purchasing a t-shirt or hat, please stop by or call LPPD between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The mission of Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.