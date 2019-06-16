St. Mary’s Citizens Reminded to Beware of Jury Duty Scams

Citizens are reminded that the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office will not call or mail residents seeking cash or gift cards.

This week, a victim received a telephone call in which the scammer claimed to be from the Sheriff’s Office, advising that the victim missed jury duty and had a warrant out for their arrest. The scammer requested gift cards to rectify the situation and the victim complied.

Again, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office will not call citizens asking for money or gift cards. Residents are also reminded not to give out personal information over the phone to unknown parties.

Be vigilant against scammers. If you don’t recognize the phone number; don’t answer it. In some cases, phone numbers are spoofed to look like official government agencies. If you are suspicious of what is being requested during a phone call; hang up.

If you have received a call about jury duty, contact the St. Mary’s County Circuit Court at 301-475-7844. If you have been a victim of a jury duty scam, another phone scam or have any information regarding such incidents, call the Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program, tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.