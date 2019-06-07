Fay E. Glaze, 86, of Temple Hills, Maryland, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on May 30, 2019. Fay is survived by her husband of 60 years, Leon, of Temple Hills, Maryland; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Michele, of Owings, Maryland; daughter and son-in-law, Wendy and Jeff Martin, of Tallahassee, Florida; grandchildren, Jacob, Sarah, Emma and Joshua; sister-in-law Betty Hoffman, of Rapid City, South Dakota. She was preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Cecelia Hoffman of Johnstown, Pennsylvania; brothers, Coxy and Robert Hoffman.

Fay was born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. She was a 1950 graduate of Johnstown Catholic High School. After graduation, she entered Windber Hospital School of Nursing and became a Registered Nurse in 1954. Fay then commissioned into the Air Force Nursing Corps as a second lieutenant.

Fay and Leon met while in the Air Force when they were both stationed in Newfoundland, Canada. When they both went on to new duty stations, they maintained a long-distance relationship until Leon decided he couldn’t stand to be without her and asked her to marry him. They were married on August 30, 1958.

Her nursing career spanned 35 years, most of that time working with newborn babies. Fay loved her family with her whole heart and was a faithful servant of God. She enjoyed reading, baking, candy making, sewing, arts and crafts and traveling. Later in life, as her vision declined, she enjoyed listening to books on tape and became quite the supervisor as Leon did the candy making.

She loved babies and dogs. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to be made to a children’s hospital or the SPCA.

Monday, June 3, The family visitation will be from 10:00 to 12:00 and a service from 12:00 to 1:00 at Lee Funeral Home in Clinton, Maryland. Internment service at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery at 1:45coming…