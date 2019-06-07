Carl Hassel Welch, 55

God claimed Carl Hassel Welch on the day of His choosing; May 29, 2019, at the age of 55.

Carl was born in Prince George’s Hospital on June 10, 1963 to Amelia Annette Welch and Carl Hassel Gross. He was later adopted by Robert Lloyd Welch, Sr.

Carl graduated from Northwestern High School in June 1981. He then began multiple careers. He got his commercial driver’s license and loved driving several different commercial trucks. He loved playing football and basketball. Carl was a true die hard Dallas Cowboys fan. He was a great guy with a heart of gold. He would give many the shirt off of his back.

The family of Mr. Welch would like to pass on a special message from him to his family and friends:

I’m sorry for any pain I may have caused by anything I may have said; that was my human side! Just know, as I know you do, my soul loves you all! I’m sorry for those I didn’t get right with, but as you know me, in my heart, I loved you and meant no pain, and until I see you all again, I want you to know if I couldn’t say I loved you, you know I did! Sorry I had to check out without being able to speak to every one of you; God called me, He had my time. Don’t cry, as, if you knew me, I was ready! I love you all. Don’t cry for me! God looked around and saw a place just for me so that I could be free. I’m just where God wants me to be. No more pain, crying, or worrying. God placed His loving arms around me and said “my child, you come with Me.” So when you feel sad or want to cry don’t for me. I’m in the best place for me. Just know I loved you all and we will meet again. Until then, smile and think of me