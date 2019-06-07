Anna Lorraine Grinder, 55 of Waldorf, Maryland passed away on May 31, 2019 at George Washington University Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born in Nanjemoy, Maryland on June 22, 1963 and the daughter of the Late Charles and Dorothy Richmond.

Anna was a caregiver for many years for the elderly and disabled, including caring for her mother Dorothy Richmond. Anna’s greatest times were spent with her family especially her grandbabies. She enjoyed live music, cooking, baking cakes, and going on small trips with the love of her life to discover different places and what they had to offer.

She is survived by her soul mate Robert Beaver JR of Waldorf Maryland, Son Joshua Richmond and Daughter in law Dawn Gale of Waldorf Maryland, Daughter Shannon Whisman and Son in law Chad Whisman of Huntingtown Maryland, Candice McAlwee and Son in Law Steven Cusato of King George Virginia, Son in law Andrew McAlwee of Brandywine Maryland, Stepchildren Amanda Hunter, Brandy Penn, Charles Grinder, Robert Grinder, Crystal Beaver, and Robert Beaver III. Grandchildren Dylan, Makayla, Hunter, Drew, Jayce, Ali, Savayah, Landon, Austin Alissa, Kaitlin, Kelly and Damien. Sisters Janie Owens, and Jeanie Burke and Brothers Marshall and Robert Richmond and several nieces and nephews.