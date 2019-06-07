Francis Joseph Toth, Sr. 84, of Hollywood, MD passed away on June 2, 2019 at his home. He was born on August 4, 1934 in Pottstown, Pennsylvania and was the son of the late Suzanne Toth. Francis was the loving husband of Jeanne B. Toth of Hollywood, MD. He is survived by his children Francis Joseph Toth, Jr. of Great Mills, MD, Karen Ann Stanley of Largo, FL, Terri Lynn Evans of Solomons, MD, Richard Daniel Toth of Piney Point, MD, 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Francis served in the United States Navy from April 16, 1969 to February 1, 1973. While serving in the United States Navy, he earned the National Defense Service Medal, Navy Achievement Medal with Combat “V”, Navy Commendation Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Good Conduct Award (Fifth), Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Navy Occupation Medal, and Gallantry Cross.

He was a restaurant owner.

A Memorial Service will be held on June 14, 2019 at 5:00 PM in the Lexington Park United Methodist Church Lexington Park, MD. Interment will be private.