Carolyn Ann Russell Weiler, 55, of Hollywood, MD formerly from Leonardtown, MD passed away on June 2, 2019 in Washington, DC. Born on December 21, 1963 in Leonardtown, MD she was the daughter of the late Agnes C. Russell and Richard I. Russell, Sr. Carolyn was the loving wife of Donald E. Weiler whom she married on May 19, 2001 in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church Compton, MD.

Carolyn is survived by her children Sarah Copsey (Jae) of Hollywood, MD, Michael A. Weiler of Hollywood, MD, and 1 granddaughter Faith Copsey. As well as her siblings Richard I. (Karen) Russell, Jr., Robert S. (Carole) Russell, Donald G. (Debbie) Russell, Linda R. (Jim) Farrell, Agnes Russell (John Driskill) Monteith, Charles P. Russell, K. Francis (Gisela) Russell, brother in law Mark Weiler, and Sister in law Theresa Summerfelt. She was preceded in death by her brother David A. Russell and sister in law Christine Russell.

She was lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and graduated from Leonardtown High School in 1981. Carolyn worked for the Department of Education in Washington, DC, Franklin High School in New Orleans, LA, Cort Furniture Company in VA, College of Southern Maryland, and Metcom in Hollywood, MD.

Carolyn was a book club member, and Leonardtown Lions Club member. She was in charge of the Christmas Care Program until her health declined.

She enjoyed going out on boat rides, shopping, volunteering at St. John’s Catholic Church Hollywood, MD, and spending time with friends and family. Most of all, she was a loving wife and mother.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10:00 AM in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Morganza, MD with Father Rob Maro officiating.

Interment will follow in Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery Helen, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be Richard I. Russell, Jr. Robert S. Russell, Donald G. Russell, Charles P. Russell, Francis Russell, and David A. Russell.

Contributions may be made to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church 21370 Newtowne Neck Road Leonardtown, MD 20650 and Newtowne Manor House 21370 Newtowne Neck Road Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, P.A. Leonardtown, MD 20650.