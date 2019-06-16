Historic St. Mary’s City Beer Fest

On June 22, from 12 pm to 6 pm, Historic St. Mary’s City will be hosting the 9th annual BeerFest!

The outdoor festival has a full day planned, including special tours of the Van Sweringen #39;s Inn exhibit, beer making demonstrations, a children's activity tent, and learning opportunities with museum staff. Live music will be playing throughout the day on the lawn of the State House, with heavy-hitting local bands: noon will feature The Bootleggers; 2 pm has the sounds of HydraFX; and 4 pm rocks on with Outside the Wire.

BeerFest offers the opportunity to taste the products of regional microbreweries, shop among select craft vendors, or grab a bite to eat from local food vendors. All proceeds from this event go towards the Education and Research departments of Historic St. Mary’s City.

Tickets are available to purchase on the BeerFest event page, StMarysCityBeerFest.org, or through Eventbrite.com Historic St. Mary’s City BeerFest. Tickets for tasters are $25.00 and include four sampling tickets and a commemorative glass. Tickets for designated drivers (and youth 15-20 years of age) are $10, and youth age 14 and under are free.

Parking is recommended near the State House at 47418 Old State House Road, St. Mary’s City, Maryland. For information regarding the event, please email PorziaP@digsHistory.org, or call 240-895-4960.

Historic St. Mary’s City is a museum of living history and archaeology on the site of Maryland’s first capital in beautiful, tidewater Southern Maryland. For more information about the museum, contact the Visitor Center at 240-895-4990, 800-SMC-1634, or info@HSMCdigsHistory.org.