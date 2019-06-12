Independence Day Concert Held at Regency Furniture Stadium

Enjoy an evening with family and friends at the 2019 Explore Charles County: Independence Day Concert on Thursday, July 4 at Regency Furniture Stadium (11765 St. Linus Drive, Waldorf) from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Music will be provided by Sam Grow and the Bradley Turner Band. Admission and parking are free.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase from a variety of food vendors. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for concert lawn seating. Additional parking will be available at St. Charles High School (5305 Piney Church Road, Waldorf).

A ticket is required to enter Regency Furniture Stadium for the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs vs. York Revolution baseball game. Approximate start time for post-game fireworks is 9:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, call 301-638-9788 or visit www.SoMDBlueCrabs.com.

For more information, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/ExploreCharlesCounty, or call the Crain Memorial Welcome Center at 1-800-766-3386. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258