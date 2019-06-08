UPDATE: State Police Release Updated Press Release After a Child Attacked by Dogs in Lexington Park

UPDATE 6/9/2019: On Friday, June 7, 2019 at approximately 7 p.m., Troopers from the Leonardtown Barrack responded to the 48000 block of Leeward Circle, Lexington Park, for a reported animal bite.
Preliminary investigation revealed a 5-year-old child was playing inside the residence, when the 5-year-old child was attacked by the family Rottweiler. During the attack, a second family dog, a Shar Pei Mix began to attack the child. The dogs continued to attack the child until members of the community were able to enter into the home and remove the child from the dogs’ grasp.
Animal Control responded and took possession of the dogs.
The case remains under investigation.
UPDATE 6/8/2019: Stephen Walker of St. Mary’s County Emergency Services said the dogs in question are not Pit Bulls as stated in the press release by the Maryland State Police-Leonardtown Barracks.
Walker described one dog as a Rottweiler and the second as a Shar Pei mix.
Both dogs are currently at the Tri-County Animal Shelter in quarantine.
All pit bulls should be thrown in a woodchipper. A good pit is a dead pit.
OMG.. How horrible… Pitbulls should be outlawed… Hope the child recovers physically and mentally…
TRULY A DOG THAT BELONGS TO THE LOWER CLASSES
Omg, how sad. I pray the baby is ok. My job is walking dogs and talking care of cats, etc. I hate hearing the bad stigma of Pits. They have a bad reputation. I have clients with Pit Bulls. They are the most compassionate loyal dogs I know. What causes this? Inbreeding, training, what? The attacks are increasing. I’m alone when I’m playing and walking them. I’ve never felt fear before but I can’t help but wonder about what can happen. Smh.
Parents?
Why does everyone go straight to pit bulls?
Thought they weren’t pits?
If members of the community intervened. Where the hell were the parents or other adult supervision?
You people that keep pit bulls around children are freaking idiots! You never know when they will snap or turn on your children. I’ve seen it time and time and time again as a career paramedic. Almost every time it’s the same old “it was the nicest dog ever” or “he just snapped out of nowhere”. They outlaw them in many places for a reason. Now let’s hear the pitbull loving snowflakes….
Someone dont know their dog breeds i guess any dog can attack u people assume its all pits, pit bulls r not all bad it how they r raised and treated, and i have seen some pits been beat and still be loving dogs. So people stop assuming all dog attacks are pits i was bit by a miniture chuwawa she took chunk out of my lip i needed stitches.
Where were the parents? Why did it take members of the community to take action?
I hope the child will be ok.