House Completely Destroyed by Fire in Saint Leonard Under Investigation

On Saturday, June 8, 2019, at approximately 2:25 a.m., firefighters from Saint Leonard, Prince Frederick, Solomons, Dunkirk, and other departments responded to 4040 Turkey Foot Road in Saint Leonard, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 2-story residence with heavy fire showing.

Firefighters operated on the scene for over 2 hours before returning to service.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Updates will be provided when they become available.

The American Red Cross was requested for two adults and one dog. One adult female and the dog were home at the time of the fire, both made it out safely with no injuries.

The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal responded to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire. The original dispatch advised a flood light was on fire on the side of the house.

All photos are courtesy of the Dunkirk, St. Leonard, and Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Departments.

