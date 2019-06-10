California Man Arrested Driving Stolen Car Without a License

On Thursday, May 30, 2019, Deputy Rycyzyn of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 22000 block of Grand Harvest Lane in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle theft.

Later that morning, the victim observed his stolen 2011 Nissan Maxima being operated by an individual in the Lexington Park area.

Sgt. Peacher responded and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, as it pulled into the parking lot of the Dollar General Store, on Great Mills Road.

The vehicle was being operated by Donte James Jeter-Prince, 20 of California. The vehicle was determined to be the victim’s stolen vehicle, and the victim is not acquainted with Jeter-Prince.

Jeter-Prince denied stealing the vehicle and claimed a subject who he could not provide a name for showed up at his house and gave him the keys to the car. There were passengers in the vehicle, who also denied any knowledge of the car being stolen.

Approximately $1,400.00 worth of items were missing from the vehicle when it was recovered, police determined some of the items were discarded at the Super 8 Motel dumpster.

Jeter-Prince was arrested and charged with motor vehicle theft, and driving without a license.

The arrest was handled by Cpl. Corcoran.

