VIDEO: Local Firefighters House Destroyed After Early Morning Fire in Lexington Park

On Monday, June 10, 2019, at approximately 5:05 a.m., firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, Ridge, Hollywood, and Leonardtown responded to 47925 Mary Lynn Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported structure fire with fire showing.

Crews arrived on scene to find a 1-story single family residence with fire in the garage.

While attempting to cut holes in the roof from the exterior, firefighters reported it felt “spongey” and all units were ordered to get off the roof due to safety.

The fire was deemed under control after approximately 35 minutes.

The Fire Chief from the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department reported the fire was accidental and caused by an electrical event in the garage.

The occupants, one adult female, and two children were woken up by the smoke detectors within the home, and they all escaped safely with no injuries being reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

