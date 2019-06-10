Multiple Injured After After Four Vehicle Accident in California

June 10, 2019

On Monday, June 10, 2019, at approximately 7:55 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Patuxent Beach Road in California, for the reported motor vehicle accident.

Crews arrived on scene to find 4 vehicles in the roadway of the Southbound lanes on Patuxent Beach Road, with two patients trapped in two vehicles.

Three patients were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. At least two patient signed care refusal forms on the scene.

Witnesses reported the Chevrolet SUV was traveling Northbound on Patuxent Beach Road when they lost control, went over the median into the Southbound Lanes and Struck the Chevrolet Camaro and Honda.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash. Updates will be provided when they become available.


9 Responses to Multiple Injured After After Four Vehicle Accident in California

  1. noone on June 10, 2019 at 2:42 pm

    they was fightin up in that car.

    Reply
  2. me on June 10, 2019 at 2:42 pm

    they was fightin up in that car!

    Reply
    • crazygal on June 11, 2019 at 7:40 am

      i saw that too they were fighting in the suv the lady smacked the guy in the face. then after that boom!

      Reply
  3. Anonymous on June 11, 2019 at 9:40 am

    If you you a phone, you have an attorney!

    Reply
    • I Know I'm Right on June 11, 2019 at 10:33 am

      fail…

      Reply
    • You almost had it on June 11, 2019 at 10:34 am

      It’s, ” If you onw a phone, you have a lawyer.” SMH

      Reply
  4. Anonymous on June 11, 2019 at 9:53 am

    Whew, I came through there less then 5 minutes prior.

    Reply
  5. Chantell Mackall on June 11, 2019 at 11:19 am

    I was driving the Honda and I am still in shock and hurt. But thank god I am still at prayers to everyone

    Reply
  6. Anonymous on June 11, 2019 at 12:48 pm

    Did you really see them fighting??

    Reply

