Multiple Injures After After Three Vehicle Accident in California

On Monday, June 10, 2019, at approximately 7:55 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Patuxent Beach Road in California, for the reported motor vehicle accident.

Crews arrived on scene to find 4 vehicles in the roadway of the Southbound lanes on Patuxent Beach Road, with two patients trapped in two vehicles.

Two patients were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. At least two patient signed care refusal forms on the scene.

Witnesses reported the Chevrolet SUV was traveling Northbound on Patuxent Beach Road when they lost control, went over the median into the Southbound Lanes and Struck the Chevrolet Camaro and Honda.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash. Updates will be provided when they become available.

