Lottery Seeks Five Big Weekend Winners

Lucky tickets sold in Bonus Match 5, Powerball, Mega Millions

Congratulations to all of these winners!

The three $50,000 winners have lucky tickets from weekend Bonus Match 5 and Powerball drawings. Two players bought their lucky Bonus Match 5 tickets in Howard and Prince George’s counties, bringing the total of top-prize winners in Bonus Match 5 this year to 26. The Powerball ticket came from a Prince George’s County retailer and was the 33rd third-tier winner in Maryland this year:

– Bonus Match 5, Friday, June 7 drawing: 7-Eleven #39193 at 4882 Montgomery Road in Ellicott City. The winning numbers were 12, 20, 28, 30 and 39; the Bonus Ball was 2.

– Bonus Match 5, Saturday, June 8 drawing: Tantallon Exxon at 10815 Indian Head Highway in Fort Washington. The winning numbers were 3, 12, 22, 28 and 34; the Bonus Ball was 10.

– Powerball, Saturday, June 8 drawing: Rip’s Restaurant at 3809 North Crain Highway in Bowie. The winning numbers were 9, 13, 42, 48 and 60; the Power Ball was 18.

The Mega Millions jackpot roll came to an end when a lucky player in California purchased a ticket that hit the $530 million jackpot in the Friday, June 7 drawing. Meanwhile there were 47,669 winning Mega Millions tickets sold in Maryland for that night’s drawing, including third-tier winners of $30,000 and $10,000. The winning numbers were 17, 19, 27, 40 and 68; the Mega Ball was 2 and the Megaplier was x3.

The $30,000 winner with the Megaplier option was sold in Prince George’s County at Zip In Mart, 6801 Livingston Road in Oxon Hill. The $10,000 winner was sold in Baltimore County at Little Abner’s, 1306 Linden Avenue in Halethorpe.

Maryland Lottery officials urge all of these players to sign the back of their tickets and put them in a safe place. The players have 182 days to claim their prizes. Those who won the $30,000 and $50,000 prizes must claim them in person at Lottery headquarters, 1800 Washington Blvd. in Baltimore. The $10,000 Mega Millions winner has additional claiming options. That player can redeem the ticket at Maryland Lottery headquarters or at the cashiers’ windows at Live! Casino, 7002 Arundel Mills Circle in Hanover; MGM National Harbor, 101 MGM National Avenue in Oxon Hill; or Hollywood Casino, 1201 Chesapeake Overlook Parkway in Perryville.