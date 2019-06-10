Police Arrest Hyattsville Man for Armed Robbery at Prince Frederick Safeway Gas Station

On Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at 5:20 a.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Safeway gas pumps on West Dares Beach Road, in Prince Frederick, for the report of an armed robbery.

The adult victim was in the process of pumping gas when he was approached by a man with a handgun. The victim was assaulted, and the suspect attempted to place the victim in handcuffs. The handcuffing of the man was thwarted by a citizen who confronted the man and threatened to call the police. The victim was robbed of his wallet and the suspect fled in a vehicle.

Detectives from the Calvert County Criminal Investigations Bureau assumed the investigation and quickly identified the vehicle involved.

The detectives initiated a multi-jurisdictional search that led to the arrest of the suspect by Maryland Transportation Authority Police as he attempted to cross the Bay Bridge around 1:20 a.m. the following morning.

Calvert County Detectives learned of numerous similar armed robberies occurring throughout the DMV area on June 05, 2019 and contributed their efforts to help identify the suspect in all cases for the surrounding jurisdictions.

The suspect has been identified as Dante D’Anjael Tyler, 53, of Hyattsville, Maryland.

Tyler is in custody and faces numerous charges to include Armed Robbery, Assault in the First Degree, and various felony handgun possession charges.

Anyone who has any further information about these cases is encouraged to call Detective Yates at 410 535 2800 ext. 2151.

