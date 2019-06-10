St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office – Juvenile Arrests – May 2019

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office released the following information regarding Juvenile Apprehensions for the Month of May 2019.

May 6, 2019: A 12-year-old female from Lexington Park was arrested for Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Michael Rycyzyn. Case # 26539-19

May 7, 2019: A 15-year-old male from Lexington Park was arrested for Unlawful Taking of a Motor Vehicle by Deputy Andrew Budd. Case # 26746-19

May 8, 2019: A 15-year-old male from Lexington Park was arrested for Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Andrew Burgess. Case # 26320-19

May 9, 2019: A 12-year-old male from Great Mills was arrested for Deadly Weapon on School Property at Esperanza Middle School by Deputy Michael Graves. Case # 27046-19

May 9, 2019: An 11-year-old female from Lexington Park was arrested for Malicious Destruction of Property, Value – $1,000 by Deputy Benjamin Luffey. Case # 27157-19

May 9, 2019: A 13-year-old female from Lexington Park was arrested for Second-Degree Assault and Disruption of School Activity at Spring Ridge Middle School by Cpl. Shaun Carberry. Case # 27078-19

May 9, 2019: A 17-year-old male from Lexington Park was arrested for Second-Degree Assault by DFC Blaine Gaskill. Case # 27096-19

May 12, 2019: A 13-year-old male from Mechanicsville was arrested for Second-Degree Assault and Theft: $100 to under $1,500 by Deputy Alexander Wynnyk. Case # 27300-19

May 13, 2019: A 12-year-old male from California was arrested for Second-Degree Assault, Affray and Disruption of School Activities at Esperanza Middle School by Deputy Austin Edelen. Case # 27820-19

May 13, 2019: An 11-year-old female from Great Mills was arrested for three counts of Second-Degree Assault, affray and Disruption of School Activities at Esperanza Middle School by Deputy Austin Edelen. Case # 27820-19

May 13, 2019: A 14-year-old female from Lexington Park was arrested for Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Andrew Burgess. Case # 27888-19

May 16, 2019: A 13-year-old male from St. Inigoes was arrested for Second-Degree Assault and Affray at Spring Ridge Middle School by Deputy James Fretwell. Case # 28398-19

May 16, 2019: A 13-year-old male from Lexington Park was arrested for Second-Degree Assault, Affray and Disturbing School Operation at Spring Ridge Middle School by Deputy James Fretwell. Case # 28598-19

May 16, 2019: A 15-year-old male from Mechanicsville was arrested for CDS: Administer Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana and Disruption of School Activities at Chopticon High School by Cpl. Andrew Holton. Case # 28394-19

May 16, 2019: A 14-year-old male from Lexington Park was arrested for Deadly Weapon on School Property at Esperanza Middle School by Cpl. Shaun Carberry. Case # 28411-19

May 17, 2019: A 16-year-old male from Hollywood was arrested for Malicious Destruction of Property, Value $1,000+ by Cpl. Brandon Foor. Case # 28686-19

May 18, 2019: A 17-year-old female from Mechanicsville was arrested for Violation of Electronic Monitor, Malicious Destruction of Property: $1,000 and Possession of an Alcoholic Beverage by a Person Under the Age of 21 by Deputy Latisha Baker. Case # 28688-19

May 20, 2019: A 13-year-old male from Lexington Park was arrested for Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Michael Rycyzyn. Case # 29231-19

May 20, 2019: A 15-year-old male from California was arrested for Second-Degree Assault and Disruption of School Operation at Great Mills High School by Deputy Alexander Wynnyk. Case # 29163-19

May 21, 2019: A 14-year-old male from Lexington Park was arrested for Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Max Schell. Case # 28382-19

May 21, 2019: A 16-year-old male from Lexington Park was arrested for Theft less than $100 by Deputy James Fretwell. Case # 29396-19

May 21, 2019: A 16-year-old female from Great Mills was arrested for Telephone Misuse by Deputy Max Schell. Case # 29375-19

May 21, 2019: A 16-year-old male from Lexington Park was arrested for Second-Degree Assault and Disturbing School Activity at Great Mills High School by Deputy Max Schell. Case # 29401-19

May 22, 2019: A 17-year-old male from Tall Timbers was arrested for Second-Degree Assault by Cpl. Angela Delozier. Case # 25625-19

May 22, 2019: A 16-year-old male from Mechanicsville was arrested for Possession of Marijuana and Disruption of School Activities at Fairlead Academy by Cpl. Andrew Holton. Case # 28394-19

May 22, 2019: A 15-year-old female from Lexington Park was arrested for Second-Degree Assault, Affray and Disruption of School Activities at Great Mills High School by DFC Blaine Gaskill. Case # 29629-19

May 22, 2019: A 14-year-old female from Great Mills was arrested for Second-Degree Assault, Affray and Disruption of School Activities at Great Mills High School by DFC Blaine Gaskill. Case # 29629-19

May 22, 2019: A 12-year-old female from Lexington Park was arrested for Electronic Mail Harass – Minor by Cpl. Shaun Carberry. Case # 29615-19

May 26, 2019: An 11-year-old female from Lexington Park was arrested for Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Travis Wimberly. Case # 30505-19

May 26, 2019: A 12-year-old female from Lexington Park was arrested for Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Travis Wimberly. Case # 30505-19

May 27, 2019: An 11-year-old male from Lexington Park was arrested for Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Latisha Baker. Case # 30682-19

May 28, 2019: A 15-year-old male from Charlotte Hall was arrested for Theft: $100 to $1,500 by Deputy Matthew Beyer. Case # 30899-19

May 28, 2019: A 12-year-old female from Mechanicsville was arrested for Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Joseph Bowling. Case # 30869-19

May 28, 2019: A 15-year-old female from Mechanicsville was arrested for Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Austin Edelen. Case # 30869-19

May 29, 2019: A 13-year-old female from California was arrested for Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Benjamin Luffey. Case # 30936-19

May 30, 2019: A 15-year-old male from Mechanicsville was arrested for Fourth-Degree Sex Offense – Sex Contact and Second-Degree Assault by DFC James Bare. Case # 28404-19

May 30, 2019: A 14-year-old male from Lexington Park was arrested for Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Andrew Budd. Case # 31240-19