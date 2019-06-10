St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office – Juvenile Arrests – May 2019

June 10, 2019

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office released the following information regarding Juvenile Apprehensions for the Month of May 2019.

No further information is available at this time.

May 6, 2019: A 12-year-old female from Lexington Park was arrested for Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Michael Rycyzyn. Case # 26539-19

May 7, 2019: A 15-year-old male from Lexington Park was arrested for Unlawful Taking of a Motor Vehicle by Deputy Andrew Budd. Case # 26746-19

May 8, 2019: A 15-year-old male from Lexington Park was arrested for Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Andrew Burgess. Case # 26320-19

May 9, 2019: A 12-year-old male from Great Mills was arrested for Deadly Weapon on School Property at Esperanza Middle School by Deputy Michael Graves. Case # 27046-19

May 9, 2019: An 11-year-old female from Lexington Park was arrested for Malicious Destruction of Property, Value – $1,000 by Deputy Benjamin Luffey. Case # 27157-19

May 9, 2019: A 13-year-old female from Lexington Park was arrested for Second-Degree Assault and Disruption of School Activity at Spring Ridge Middle School by Cpl. Shaun Carberry. Case # 27078-19

May 9, 2019: A 17-year-old male from Lexington Park was arrested for Second-Degree Assault by DFC Blaine Gaskill. Case # 27096-19

May 12, 2019: A 13-year-old male from Mechanicsville was arrested for Second-Degree Assault and Theft: $100 to under $1,500 by Deputy Alexander Wynnyk. Case # 27300-19

May 13, 2019: A 12-year-old male from California was arrested for Second-Degree Assault, Affray and Disruption of School Activities at Esperanza Middle School by Deputy Austin Edelen. Case # 27820-19

May 13, 2019: An 11-year-old female from Great Mills was arrested for three counts of Second-Degree Assault, affray and Disruption of School Activities at Esperanza Middle School by Deputy Austin Edelen. Case # 27820-19

May 13, 2019: A 14-year-old female from Lexington Park was arrested for Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Andrew Burgess. Case # 27888-19

May 16, 2019: A 13-year-old male from St. Inigoes was arrested for Second-Degree Assault and Affray at Spring Ridge Middle School by Deputy James Fretwell. Case # 28398-19

May 16, 2019: A 13-year-old male from Lexington Park was arrested for Second-Degree Assault, Affray and Disturbing School Operation at Spring Ridge Middle School by Deputy James Fretwell. Case # 28598-19

May 16, 2019: A 15-year-old male from Mechanicsville was arrested for CDS: Administer Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana and Disruption of School Activities at Chopticon High School by Cpl. Andrew Holton. Case # 28394-19

May 16, 2019: A 14-year-old male from Lexington Park was arrested for Deadly Weapon on School Property at Esperanza Middle School by Cpl. Shaun Carberry. Case # 28411-19

May 17, 2019: A 16-year-old male from Hollywood was arrested for Malicious Destruction of Property, Value $1,000+ by Cpl. Brandon Foor. Case # 28686-19

May 18, 2019: A 17-year-old female from Mechanicsville was arrested for Violation of Electronic Monitor, Malicious Destruction of Property: $1,000 and Possession of an Alcoholic Beverage by a Person Under the Age of 21 by Deputy Latisha Baker. Case # 28688-19

May 20, 2019: A 13-year-old male from Lexington Park was arrested for Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Michael Rycyzyn. Case # 29231-19

May 20, 2019: A 15-year-old male from California was arrested for Second-Degree Assault and Disruption of School Operation at Great Mills High School by Deputy Alexander Wynnyk. Case # 29163-19

May 21, 2019: A 14-year-old male from Lexington Park was arrested for Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Max Schell. Case # 28382-19

May 21, 2019: A 16-year-old male from Lexington Park was arrested for Theft less than $100 by Deputy James Fretwell. Case # 29396-19

May 21, 2019: A 16-year-old female from Great Mills was arrested for Telephone Misuse by Deputy Max Schell. Case # 29375-19

May 21, 2019: A 16-year-old male from Lexington Park was arrested for Second-Degree Assault and Disturbing School Activity at Great Mills High School by Deputy Max Schell. Case # 29401-19

May 22, 2019: A 17-year-old male from Tall Timbers was arrested for Second-Degree Assault by Cpl. Angela Delozier. Case # 25625-19

May 22, 2019: A 16-year-old male from Mechanicsville was arrested for Possession of Marijuana and Disruption of School Activities at Fairlead Academy by Cpl. Andrew Holton. Case # 28394-19

May 22, 2019: A 15-year-old female from Lexington Park was arrested for Second-Degree Assault, Affray and Disruption of School Activities at Great Mills High School by DFC Blaine Gaskill. Case # 29629-19

May 22, 2019: A 14-year-old female from Great Mills was arrested for Second-Degree Assault, Affray and Disruption of School Activities at Great Mills High School by DFC Blaine Gaskill. Case # 29629-19

May 22, 2019: A 12-year-old female from Lexington Park was arrested for Electronic Mail Harass – Minor by Cpl. Shaun Carberry. Case # 29615-19

May 26, 2019: An 11-year-old female from Lexington Park was arrested for Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Travis Wimberly. Case # 30505-19

May 26, 2019: A 12-year-old female from Lexington Park was arrested for Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Travis Wimberly. Case # 30505-19

May 27, 2019: An 11-year-old male from Lexington Park was arrested for Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Latisha Baker. Case # 30682-19

May 28, 2019: A 15-year-old male from Charlotte Hall was arrested for Theft: $100 to $1,500 by Deputy Matthew Beyer. Case # 30899-19

May 28, 2019: A 12-year-old female from Mechanicsville was arrested for Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Joseph Bowling. Case # 30869-19

May 28, 2019: A 15-year-old female from Mechanicsville was arrested for Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Austin Edelen. Case # 30869-19

May 29, 2019: A 13-year-old female from California was arrested for Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Benjamin Luffey. Case # 30936-19

May 30, 2019: A 15-year-old male from Mechanicsville was arrested for Fourth-Degree Sex Offense – Sex Contact and Second-Degree Assault by DFC James Bare. Case # 28404-19

May 30, 2019: A 14-year-old male from Lexington Park was arrested for Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Andrew Budd. Case # 31240-19

