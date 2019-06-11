Ida Mae Tayman, 83

It is with great sadness that the family of Ida Mae Tayman announces her passing on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the age of 83. Ida will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 67 years, Melvin F. “Freddie” Tayman, and her children Brenda Budd (Steve), Steve Tayman (Julie) and Shelli Tayman; granddaughters Lindsey Budd (Nick) and Brittany Tayman (Adam), and great grandsons Dylan, Nicholas and Paddy. Ida is also survived by her sisters, Bernice Bernard (Joe), Margaret Palmer (Ralph) and Sharon Cunningham (Pete). She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert Henry Milburn and Virginia Ellen (Scott) Milburn, and four sisters, Eileen, Juanita, Delores and Arvis.

A loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, daughter, sister and homemaker. Ida enjoyed cooking for her family, working cross word puzzles, playing the slot machines, and traveling to the casinos in Atlantic City, New Jersey and Dover, Delaware. She also LOVED to shop QVC! She was a dedicated sports fan and loved to watch and root for her Washington Redskins and Washington Nationals.

Please check back for additional service information.