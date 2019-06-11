Debra Sue Chapper, 64

Debra Sue Chapper, age 64 of La Plata, Maryland, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Monday, June 3, 2019.

Born in Washington, DC, on September 17, 1954, Debra was raised in Silver Spring, Maryland and graduated from Albert Einstein High School.

After graduating from the University of Maryland, Debra began working for the Federal Government at the General Services Administration (GSA), where she worked until her retirement in 2018. She worked as an Information Technology Manager at the Office of General Services Administration Innovative Technologies in Washington, DC and proudly served 42 years of service.

Debra and Dana own and operate Triple D Farm and Equestrian Center in Port Tobacco, Maryland. She adored her life on the farm with her wife. She loved the animals and had a true passion for rescuing and helping animals. She worked tirelessly to positively impact the animal rescue community through her involvement in numerous animal rescue organizations.

Over the years, together with Dana, Debra loved and provided several neglected and abused animals with a loving forever home. Offering to help came right from her heart. Debra supported various sanctuary and rescue organizations by donating to fundraisers and paying for countless veterinarian bills, discreetly of course, for those in need of assistance. She often dropped off supplies and critical needed items to several sanctuaries and rescue organizations as well as helped to get word out for animals in need of adoption.

Debra loved her country home and lifestyle. She supported local businesses and buying meat and vegetables from local farmers. She was a regular at the Hancock Family Farm. In recent years, Debra started raising chickens and made regular deliveries of fresh eggs to family, friends, and the Clark Senior Housing Center in La Plata.

She loved vacationing in Ocean City Maryland with her wife. Debra especially enjoyed watching the sunrise and sunset over the water. Her vacations would not have been complete without taking pictures of her fur babies enjoying a walk on the beach and taking them out for soft ice cream.

Debra admired her parents and enjoyed sharing pictures and stories of them to her friends. Everyone close to Debra knew her parents and family were never far from her mind and heart. She even brought her love for her family to the farm by naming her very first farm babies, two African Pygmy goats, after her grandparents Sadie and Eddie.

Debra is survived by her wife, Dana Willett. She is also survived by her siblings, Joy A. Chapper and Bruce R. Chapper and other relatives. She was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Adelaide Chapper. Debra remained close to her former spouse Mark DeLodovico.

She cared deeply for Dana, her family, friends, and fur/feather babies. Debra would often check in on her family and friends and follow up on rescued animals. Debra was truly one of a kind. Through her devotion, talent, work ethic, humor and incredibly loving attitude, she positively touched nearly everyone she met. She will be lovingly remembered by all.

Memorial contributions may be made to Flying Duck Farm Horse Sanctuary (at 10900 Marriottsville Road, Randallstown, MD 21133 or via PayPal at flyingduckfarm@verizon.net), Hope Reins Ranch (at PO Box 277, King George, VA 22485 or via PayPal at Hopereinsva@gmail.com), or your favorite animal rescue organization.

No services are being held. Rather than send flowers to the family, they prefer donations be sent to the Memorial Contributions they have selected. Thank you.