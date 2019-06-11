Ellen Maiorany Fisk, 76, of Dunkirk passed away June 6, 2019 at her residence. She was born June 24, 1942 in Cohoes, NY to Vincent and Mary (Smith) Maiorany. Ellen was raised in Prince George’s County, graduating from Suitland High School and then earning her Bachelor’s of Education from the University of Maryland College Park. She married James C. Fisk in 1967 and they have lived in Dunkirk since 1983. She was employed as a food science teacher with Prince George’s County schools and was later the Magnet Coordinator. Ellen enjoyed computerized machine embroidering, which she was very talented at, and also loved spending time with her husband, James.

She is survived by her husband James and brothers Vincent Maiorany of Charleston, SC and Thomas Maiorany of Marlow Heights.