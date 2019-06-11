Bonnie Sue Campbell, 77, of St. Leonard, Maryland passed away on June 9, 2019 at her home. She was born in Baltimore, MD on October 12, 1941 to the late Gloyd and Olive Haines. Bonnie was a caring and loving person to everyone.

Beloved wife of 60 years of Howard Kelly Campbell, and devoted mother of Connie Lynn Mahaney and her husband John, Howard Kelly Campbell, Jr., Steven Lee Campbell and his wife Stacy and the late John Allen Campbell. Sister of the late Jacqueline E. Lee, she is also survived by 11 Grandchildren and 11 Great Grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday June 12, 2019 from 10 AM till the time of services at 11 AM at the Rausch Funeral Home, 4405 Broomes Island Road, Port Republic, MD. Interment will follow in Chesapeake Highland Memorial Gardens, Port Republic, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to Calvert Hospice.