Donald Earl Busl, Sr., 70, of Owings passed away June 4, 2019. He was born March 1, 1949 in Baltimore, MD to the late Earl Linwood and Mary Jeanne (Krebs) Busl. Donald was raised in Oxon Hill and graduated from Oxon Hill High School. He was employed as a bus driver with Prince George’s County Public Schools. Following his retirement, Donald started a second career as a corrections officer at Haynesville Correctional Center in Haynesville, VA. In his spare time Donald enjoyed photography, taking photos, fixing things, crossword puzzles and classic TV shows.

Donald is survived by his son Thomas Allen Busl and wife Jennifer of Owings, grandchildren Amanda, Desiree, Daniel, James, Jr., Kassandra, Jenna, Natalie, Tiffany, Alyssa and Joseph, great-grandchildren Isabella and Tyler and daughter-in-law Jessica Busl, as well as a niece and 2 nephews. He was preceded in death by his children Donald E. Busl, Jr. and James E. Busl and brother Charles A. Busl.