No Injuries Reported After Single Vehicle Rolls Over in Great Mills

On Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at approximately 7:50 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Flat Iron Road and Fairfax Lane in Great Mills, for the reported single vehicle rollover with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find one vehicle in the roadway on its roof with both occupants out of the vehicle.

Two patients signed care refusal forms on the scene and no injuries were reported.

Maryland State Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash. Updates will be provided when they become available.

