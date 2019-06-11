Lexington Park Man Arrested for Assault

On Monday, June 10, 2019, at approximately 4:20 a.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2500 block of Chestnut Way in Lexington Park, for the reported assault and report of a possible shooting.

Numerous attempts were made to contact the residents inside the home with negative results. Deputies established a perimeter and members of the Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Team made entry into the residence.

An investigation determined Justin Lane Johnson, 32 of Lexington Park, had assaulted the victim, causing injury to the victim.

No firearms were involved in the incident and no shooting occurred.

Johnson was placed under arrest and charged with Assault Second Degree.

