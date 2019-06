Constance Funderburk

Passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Survived by children, Leslie Funderburk-Rush (Demetrius), Lisa Funderburk-Robinson, Lee Goins (Eric); grandchildren, Desiree, Brittney, Latasha, Malik, Benjamin, Mark, Jr., and Heaven; sister, Dorothy Kennedy; nices Belinda and Noel; nephews, Michael and Dwayne and a host of other relatives and friends; She was preceded in death by her former husband, Lee Funderburk; mother Mildred Campbell and sister Norma L. Coley. Memorial Service on Monday, June 17, 2019 11 a.m at Zion Baptist Church, 4850 Blagden Ave NW, Washington, DC.

