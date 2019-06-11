Joanna Bell Holtzclaw, 85

Joanna Bell Holtzclaw, age 85 of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, passed away peacefully to heaven on June 5, 2019 at the Charles County Hospice House in Waldorf, Maryland.

Joanna was a homemaker and of the Catholic faith. [More information to follow.]

She was the daughter of James George Vidi and Frances Elizabeth Burgess Vidi. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband, Donald Eugene Holtzclaw and her sister, Vivian V. Truluck.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Janice and granddaughter, Denise; her children, Eric C. Holtzclaw (Kathleen), Jeffery S. Holtzclaw (Debi), Donald E. Holtzclaw Jr., Theresa A Oswald (Richard), and Deborah J. Martin (Charles); her brothers, John D. Vidi (Becky), Vittorio Vidi (Janice); and her sister-in-law, Betty Holtzclaw. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, five great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and her longtime friends Pat Williams, Sharon and Bill Patton, and Debbie and Jim Cawley.

Visitation on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 5-8PM with Memorial Service at 7PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646.

Memorial contributions in Joanna’s name are asked to Charles County Hospice House, 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20603.