VIDEO: Trailer Fire in Ridge Under Investigation

June 12, 2019

On Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at approximately 6:25 p.m., firefighters from Ridge Volunteer Fire Department told dispatchers a trailer across the street from the firehouse was on fire.

At approximately 6:28 p.m., Firefighters from Ridge, Bay District, NAS Webster Field, Valley Lee, and 7th District responded to 13820 Point Lookout Road and Howard Way in Ridge, for the report of a trailer fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single wide trailer with fire showing from multiple sides of the trailer.

Units operated on the scene for approximately 1 hour.

Firefighters requested SMECO for power lines that had fallen near the trailer and a Maryland State Fire Marshal to investigate the cause of the fire.

Updates will be provided when they become available.




