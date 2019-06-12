Kitchen Employee at Detention Center Charged with Providing Drugs and Cigarettes to Inmates

In May of 2019, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division began an investigation into allegations a contract Aramark employee, who worked in the kitchen at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, was bringing contraband into the facility.

The investigation determined Tammy Lee Hill, 44 of Mechanicsville, was bringing numerous prescription pills into the facility as well as Suboxone and cigarettes and providing them to inmates.

On June 11, 2019, Hill was served a criminal summons and charged with six counts of Possess Contraband-Place of Confinement.

