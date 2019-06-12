Adult Male Flown to Trauma Center After Stabbing in Lexington Park

June 12, 2019

st marys county sheriffs officeOn Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at approximately 10:20 p.m., police and rescue personnel responded to the 46700 block of Marshall Boulevard and Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported stabbing.

Crews arrived on scene to find a 31-year-old male patient suffering from a stab wound.

Emergency medical personnel requested a helicopter.

The patient was transported to an area trauma center by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office are investigating the incident and updates will be provided when they become available.

This entry was posted on June 12, 2019 at 1:43 pm and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

3 Responses to Adult Male Flown to Trauma Center After Stabbing in Lexington Park

  1. Anonymous on June 12, 2019 at 2:24 pm

    Trooper7 is getting in their flight hours with Lex Park.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on June 12, 2019 at 2:38 pm

      Yup. Wasting our tax money one flight at a time. MD should privatize it like everywhere else. The last state to offer free helicopter rides.

      Reply
  2. Anonymous on June 12, 2019 at 2:34 pm

    WHATS REALLY DISGUSTING IS THAT WE HAVE TO PAY FOR THIS TRASH.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.