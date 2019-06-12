John Joseph F. Kelly of Waldorf, Maryland was called home by our lord on Wednesday, June 5th, 2019 at 11 pm with loved ones by his side.

John was born July 11, 1941 in Jersey City, New Jersey to the late Frances & Mary Julia (Powers) Kelly. A member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church of Waldorf, MD, he is survived by his wife of 55 years, MaryAnn; daughter, Christine Alisa Mazuc (Alan); son, Sean Patrick Kelly (Lynda); grandchildren Michael A. Mazuc, Tyler M. Kelly and Caitlyn Kelly; his sisters Catherine Ann DeForge and Jeanne Behrens, numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and grand dogs (Cocoa, Faith and Hope).

His career included 25 years in the Navy and another 25 years in the Civil Service. He was proud to serve our country. The last ten years of his Naval Service, he served in the Washington DC area. As the Navy White House Photographer for the Navy Archives, he covered four presidents (Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan).

He spent the next 25 years in Civil Service in which he worked for the Spanish and Italian Navy at Pax River base in Lexington Park MD. He was honored by the Spanish Navy with their highest Civilian award, Cruz Del Merito Nabal (Cross of Merit).

John loved cooking for his family, loved sweets, backgammon, golfing and gambling at Atlantic City. His favorite times was spent with his grandchildren and felt so blessed to have them in his life.

He left this life with little regrets and many fond memories of family and friends who will miss him.

Being a true proud Irishman, he loved a good joke and good times.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Fold of Honors or the American Lung Association or to your favorite charity.

Mass will be held St. Peter’s Church on Wednesday, June 19th at 10:00 a.m.

He will be buried at Arlington Cemetery at a later date with Military Honors.