Mario Victor Simoncini, 83

Mario Victor Simoncini, age 83 of Cobb Island, Maryland, died June 3, 2019 at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata, Maryland.

Mario was an Electrical Engineer with the Department of the Navy and a member of the American Legion in Clinton, Maryland. He was a member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church, a former IAABO referee of 30 plus years, an avid fan of the University of Pittsburgh sports and the Washington Nationals. He also enjoyed gardening, fishing, and trading stories with his life-long friend, Michael Nagy of Ebensburg, Pennsylvania.

He was the son of Gino Simoncini and Joanna Bertonaschi Simoncini of Vintondale, Pennsylvania.

He is survived by his wife, Gail Warshaw; his sons, Vincente Simoncini (Lori Wilson) of Annapolis, Maryland and Stephen Simoncini (Laura) of Mount Airy, Maryland; his daughter, Angela Warshaw of Cobb Island, Maryland; his sisters, Lillian Simoncini of Waterford, Michigan, Evelyn Fanelli of Waterford, Michigan, and Italia Biondo of Murrysville, Pennsylvania; and his grandchildren, Nicholas Simoncini and Julia Simoncini. He is also survived by many nieces/nephews and great nieces/nephews.

Funeral services will be private.

Memorial contributions in Mario’s name are asked to American Diabetes Association (ADA) or Multiple Sclerosis Society (MS).