James Michael Dean, Sr., of Radford, Virginia, passed away in Roanoke, Virginia on June 5, 2019. He was born to the late William H. Dean, Sr. and Edna Payne Dean on December 7th, 1952 in Cheverly, MD.

Jimmy was employed as a truck driver, retiring in 1984. He enjoyed playing cards, Risk, putting puzzles together and shooting pool.

He is survived by his mother, Edna Payne Dean, his six loving children; Bradley N. Dean of Newport, VA, Barney C. Dean and James M. Dean, Jr. of Lexington Park, MD, Thomas E. Dean of Radford, VA, E. Marie Stokes of Monterey, CA and Pamela J. Jerrell of Blackstone, VA. Also surviving are his sisters, Betty L. Palmer of Clarksville, TN, Patricia D. Cooksey of Port Royal, VA and Linda D. Wedding of Charlotte Hall, MD; 20 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. In addition to his father William H. Dean, Sr., he is preceded in death by his brothers, William H. Dean, Jr., Robert E. Dean and Thomas N. Dean.

The family will greet friends from 5:00 to 8:00pm on Wednesday, June 12th at Brinsfield Funeral Home located at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A funeral service will be on Thursday, June 13th at 11:00am at the funeral home with interment following at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

