Alma Rae Murphy, 81, of St. Inigoes, MD, passed away on June 6, 2019 at her home with her loving family by her side.

Alma was born on April 30, 1938 in MD to the late Walter Councilman and Elizabeth (Blanche) Councilman.

Alma worked as a Secretary before marrying Michael Murphy in Arlington, VA in 1968. Family and faith were of utmost importance to Alma and she was a loving and committed mother to her children whom she raised in a caring home. Alma enjoyed being outdoors where she would often spend time gardening or admiring the birds and other wildlife of St. Mary’s County.

Alma is survived by her children, Angus Murphy, of St. Inigoes, MD, Michael Murphy (Eileen), of NC, Patrick Murphy, of MD, Alma Long, of MD, and Cherrie Gearhart (Mike); siblings, John Councilman, of FL, Lauretta Koopmann, of CO, and Ellen Brobson, of MD; and five grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband.

Family will receive friends on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. with prayers at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kings Christian Academy, 20738 Point Lookout Road, Callaway, MD 20620.

Condolences may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.