Stella Pandelis Brong, 89, of Hollywood, MD passed away on June 8, 2019 at St. Mary’s Nursing Center.

Stella was born on April 27, 1930 in Cairo, Egypt to the late Pandelis C. Samaras and Helen P. (Theodossiou) Samaras.

Stella married the love of her life, Ervin A. Brong, Jr. on November 4, 1953 in Cairo, Eqypt. They spent 53 wonderful years together before his passing on July 7, 2006. In her younger years she enjoyed being a homemaker while raising her two children and was later blessed with eight beautiful grandchildren and seven great grandchildren whom she cherished. Stella was a beautiful dancer as she was known as the Dancing Queen. She loved being outdoors enjoying nature and sunshine whenever possible or indoor playing cards, especially Skip-Bo, with friends and family.

Stella is survived by her children, Helen Frances Norris (Scott), of Lexington Park, MD and Karl Elwood Brong (Joyce), of Millerstown, PA; siblings, Constantin Samaras (Eva), of Aberdeen, MD; grandchildren, Brandon Lee Norris, Jeffrey Allen Norris, Karla Brong, Melissa Brong Bendorf, Nicole Brong, Ryan Brong, Amanda Brong Ford, and Samantha Brong; great grandchildren, Reid Norris, Bryce Norris, Raziella Norris, Gavin Bendorf, Jackson Bendorf, Reagan Bendorf, and Camden Brong. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her brother, George P. Samaras and sister, Cleanthi Samaras Nicolaides.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hollywood United Methodist Church, 24422 Mervell Dean Road, Hollywood, MD 20636 and St. Mary’s Nursing Home, 21585 Peabody Street, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

