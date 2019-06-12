Carol Jeanne Ressler, daughter of James Henry and Pearl Isabel Cross, of Penn, PA, passed away in the early morning hours of June 9, 2019, at the Hospice House of St. Mary’s in Callaway, MD after a long and debilitating illness. She was preceded in death by both of her parents and by her brother Jack W. Cross of Memphis, TN. Born on August 19, 1925, she led a long and productive life as a mother and member of her community. She spent most of her adult life in Jeannette, PA, before moving to Maryland in 2011 to be with her family. She worked as a bookkeeper and a clerk for the General Tire and Rubber Company in Jeannette before retiring in 1987.

Carol was a diligent and faithful member of the Jeannette Christian & Missionary Alliance Church, serving as bookkeeper. She also played the piano, loved gardening, and devoted her life to her family.

She is survived by her sons James Ressler, of Swan Point, MD, and Thomas Ressler of Alexandria, VA; her daughters-in-law Teresa Ressler and Joy Scott Ressler; and three grandchildren Mattie, Gregory, and Hayley Ressler.

Friends of the family are invited to attend a life celebration at Brinsfield Funeral Home in Charlotte Hall, MD on June 14, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.. She will be interred in her family burial plot at Brush Creek Cemetery in Irwin, PA at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 1850 York Road, Ste D, Timonium, MD 21093 and/or the Hospice House of St. Mary’s, Post Office Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.