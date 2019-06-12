Scott David Ely 65, of Mechanicsville MD departed this life on June 5th, 2019 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD with his family by his side. Scott was born on October 5, 1953 in Norwalk, CT to the late Leonard Ely and Shirley Parker Ely.

He graduated from Norwalk High School in Norwalk, CT in 1971. On May 15, 1976 he married his beloved wife Sally in the Philippines. Together they celebrated 44 wonderful years of marriage. He worked as a Senior Logistician for MIL Corp for almost 10 years. He served a total of 40 years supporting the Military and the US Government (NAWCAD). He proudly served 24 years active duty in Naval Aviation with 18 years flight experience, which encompasses 11 years as a C-130 Flight Engineer Instructor – Evaluator and 7 years as a Utility Air Crewman on the C1-A and US-2C Aircraft. His leadership abilities were exhibited in the following roles as: Assistant Officer in Charge, Command Senior Chief, Maintenance/Production Control Supervisor, Aircraft Division Officer, Training Department Leading Chief Petty Officer, and Safety Department Leading Chief.

During his military service he earned the Meritorious Service Medal in addition to numerous Commendation, Achievement, and The National Defense Medals for his dedication to his country.

He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He was a good friend to many. He was the anchor that held his family in place and the sails that took them on a beautiful journey. He had an incredible personality and sense of humor. He never met a stranger he didn’t like and was always the life of the party. Scott was known both in his professional and personal life as a great mentor to his children, grandchildren, friends, family, sailors, and colleagues alike. His favorite times were spent not only at home, but on vacations with his family and friends as well. Some of his hobbies included golfing with his children and friends. He loved taking his children and grandchildren fishing. When the family all gathered you could always be sure that there would by a friendly game of poker which he truly enjoyed…”And a quarter!”

He is survived by his wife Salome P. Ely (Sally), daughter Nancy A. Martinez (Raz), son Todd R. Ely (Tanya), brother James C. Ely (Diane), brother Thomas C. Ely (Ann), sister Nancy A. Cohen (Garret) and Grandchildren Gabriel O. Martinez (21) (Maureen), Shayelyn M. Ely (17), Tre A. Ely (14) and Michael T. Martinez (5); and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Pallbearers will be Todd Ely, Tre Ely, Shayelyn Ely, Raz Martinez, James Ely Jr, Paul Munch, Jerry Norvell and Claude Showalter Jr.

Family will receive friends for Scotts Life Celebration on Thursday June 13, 2019 from 5pm to 8pm and will be held at Brinsfield Funeral Home located at: 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall Maryland 20622. A funeral service will be held on June 14, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, Charlotte Hall, with interment immediately following at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery at 1:45 p.m.

