Barbara Cameron.75, of Hollywood, MD formerly from Germany passed away on June 10, 2019 in Leonardtown, MD. She was born on March 31, 1944 in Zelow, Poland, and was the loving daughter of the late Annaliese and Karl Mennel of Ochsenfurt, Germany. Barbara was the loving wife of Thomas Cameron, whom she married on April 26, 1963 in Giebelstadt, Germany. She is survived by her children John P. Cameron of Hollywood, MD, Lisa Early (Richard) of Hollywood, MD, 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. As well as her siblings Rudiger Mennel, Echard Mennel, and Karen Mennel. Barbara spent her childhood in Germany and graduated from high school in 1962. She moved to St. Mary’s County, MD in 1964 with her husband and children. Barbara worked as a cashier for McKays Foodland, and Safeway stores for a few years. She eventually became a store manager at the R. E. Michael Company in Lexington Park, MD, retiring after 13 years with them.

She became a full time grandmother taking care of her grandchildren, and her pets. As well as taking care of her yard and gardens, she had a love for flowers that she grew at home. Barbara was an excellent cook.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 10:00 AM in St. John’s Catholic Church Hollywood, MD with Father Ray Schmidt officiating. Interment will follow in Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery Helen, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Jason Early, John Cameron, Thomas Cameron, David Cameron, and C.P. Cameron.

Contributions may be made to St. John’s Catholic Church 43927 St. John’s Road Hollywood, MD 20636.