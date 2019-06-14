One Patient Transported to Trauma Center After Rollover Crash in Hollywood

June 14, 2019

On Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at approximately 3:30 p.m., police fire, and rescue responded to the area of Hollywood Road and Three Notch Road in Hollywood, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with one vehicle overturned and one subject trapped.

Crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles in the roadway with one vehicle overturned and the single occupant trapped.

Firefighters from Hollywood extricated the patient in approximately 10 minutes.

One patient was transported by ground to an area trauma center, and two patients were transported by ambulance to an area hospital.




  1. Becky Anne Hardesty on June 14, 2019 at 2:31 pm

    WTF that looks like my cousins van! omg

  2. exrep on June 14, 2019 at 5:23 pm

    so why was the white car driving 80 mph

