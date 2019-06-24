UPDATE: House Fire in Bryans Road Deemed Accidental Due to Electrical Event

UPDATE: On June 12, 2019, at approximately 11:58 a.m., firefighters from Potomac Heights Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding companies responded to 394 Lox Street, Indian Head, for the reported house fire.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find a two story single family dwelling with fire showing from the second floor.

The fire was placed under control in 15 minutes by 10 firefighters, the fire was discovered by a neighbor.

The owner/occupants were identified as Gerell Jones. The estimated loss of structure and contents is valued at over $175,000.

Smoke Alarms were in place and activated, fire alarms and sprinklers were not present.

The origin of the fire was the second-floor bedroom and was deemed accidental due to an electrical malfunction, resulting in damage to the entire second floor. There were no injuries as a result of the fire.

6/16/19: On Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at approximately 11:25 a.m., 31 firefighters from volunteers from Bryans Road, Potomac Heights, La Plata, Waldorf #12 and Waldorf #3, along with mutual aid from Accokeek and NDW Indian Head responded to 3394 Lox Street in Bryans Road, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find a 2-story residence with fire showing from the second-floor windows. Firefighters made quick work of a fire in multiple rooms on the second floor which had extended into the attic and roof.

Firefighters requested The American Red Cross and The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.

All photos are courtesy of the CCVFA PIO. http://www.ccvfireems.org/

Updates will be provided when they become available.

