Impaired Driving Checkpoint to be Conducted in La Plata on Friday

The La Plata Police Department, in partnership with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police – La Plata Barrack, and the Maryland Transportation Authority Police Department will be conducting a multi-jurisdictional dedicated Impaired Driving Checkpoint on Friday, June 14, 2019, in La Plata. This initiative is made possible, in part, through grant funding from the Maryland Highway Safety Office.

On April 28, 2015, Autumn Jenkins, a local volunteer firefighter was killed by an impaired driver in Nanjemoy. Autumn was only 20-years old at the time of her death. LPPD is committed to telling Autumn’s story.

On average there are 7,884 impaired (alcohol and/or drugs) driving crashes statewide, resulting in 4,026 injuries and 171 fatalities every year. Year round, you are encouraged to appoint a designated driver or use public or other alternative transportation if you are planning on consuming alcohol. If you do drink, you are simply asked to please not drive.

There is zero tolerance for driving while impaired by alcohol and/or drugs. It’s not worth the risk…to your life or the life of another. No excuses will be accepted as there is no substitute for sobriety when behind the wheel.

