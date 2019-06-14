No Injuries Reported After Vehicle Strikes Pole in Waldorf

On Thursday, June 13, 2019, at approximately 11:55 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of 4666 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with entrapment.

Crews arrived on scene and reported a single vehicle off the roadway and into a pole, with one subject inside with live power lines on the vehicle.

SMECO arrived on the scene within minutes to secure the power.

Firefighters assisted the adult female from the vehicle. Medical personnel to be evaluated the patient and she signed care refusal forms on the scene.

