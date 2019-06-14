Cause of Vacant House Fire in Hughesville Under Investigation

On Thursday, June 13, 2019, at approximately 7:00 p.m., firefighters from Hughesville, La Plata, Waldorf, Benedict, and Mechanicsville responded to 6120 Openfield Place in Hughesville, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find a 2-story single family residence with fire showing from the basement with extensions to the first floor.

Firefighters had the fire under control in approximately 15 minutes. Two firefighters were evaluated and released on the scene.

The Office of The Maryland State Fire Marshal was requested to investigate the cause of the fire.

All photos are courtesy of the Charles County Volunteer Firemen’s Association, Charles County Association of Emergency Medical Services. http://www.ccvfireems.org/