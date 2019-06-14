St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Arrests – 6/14/2018

Assault- On May 23, 2019, Dep. Snyder responded to the 45700 block of Nicholas Court in Great Mills, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Sadiyah Mon’e Vaughan, age 21 of Great Mills, assaulted two victims during an argument. Vaughan bit on victim and kicked a second victim causing visible injury to both victims. Vaughan was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 29849-19

Assault- On May 30, 2019, DFC. Ball responded to the 46500 block of Valley Court in Lexington Park, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Christopher Lamont Carter, age 23 of Lexington Park, assaulted the victim by kicking the victim and throwing the victim to the ground. The victim displayed visible injury and Carter was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 31153-19

Assault- On June 1, 2019, Dep. Chase responded to the 20900 block of Piney Point Road in Callaway for the reported assault. Investigation determined Robert Alan Mandley Jr., age 29 of Leonardtown, assaulted the victim by choking the victim, causing visible injury to the victim. Mandley was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 31733-19

Property Destruction- On June 2, 2019, Cpl. Flerlage responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center for the reported property destruction. Investigation determined Jason James Brunner, age 36, deliberately threw a basketball at light fixtures in the recreation area, breaking a light fixture. Brunner was charged with Malicious Destruction of Property. CASE# 31848-19

Assault- On June 3, 2019, Cpl. Maloy responded to the 23000 block of Ambrosia Lane in California, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Charles Adam Conway, age 28 of California, assaulted the victim by pushing the victim which caused visible injury to the victim. Conway was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 32079-19

Drug Arrest- On June 7, 2019, Cpl. Corcoran responded to the 22000 block of St. John’s Circle in Great Mills for the reported check the welfare of an individual in a vehicle. Contact was made with Steven Rene Tharpe Jr., age 29 of Great Mills. Tharpe had an outstanding warrant for Violation of Probation. Tharpe was arrested on the outstanding warrant and located in plain view in Tharpe’s vehicle was a plastic baggie containing suspected cocaine and a syringe. A CDS smoking device was also located in the vehicle containing suspected CDS residue. Tharpe was arrested and charged with CDS: Possess- Not Marijuana, two counts of CDS: Possess-Paraphernalia and served the Violation of Probation warrant. CASE# 32904-19

Assault- On June 6, 2019, Dep. Luffey responded to the 45700 block of Oregon Way in Lexington Park for the reported disturbance. Investigation determined Hannah Rose Whitman, age 20 of Lexington Park, assaulted the victim during an argument by striking the victim multiple times. Whitman was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 32843-19

Theft- On June 6, 2019, Dep. Forinash responded to the 46200 block of Lexington Village Way in California for a reported theft. Investigation determined Jennie Neva McGraw, age 37 of Newburg, was confronted by store security after she attempted to leave the store with numerous items that had not been purchased and hidden on her person and in her bag. McGraw fled the store and was located nearby. When taken into custody McGraw was in possession of suspected cocaine as well as a CDS smoking device containing suspected cocaine residue. McGraw was arrested and charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana, CDS: Possession-Paraphernalia and Theft. CASE# 32774-19

Illegal Possession of Ammunition- On June 5, 2019, Dep. Luffey responded to the 21600 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported disturbance. Contact was made with Martell D Angelo Morgan, age 31 of Piney Point. Morgan was creating a disturbance and when taken into custody, a box of ammunition was located in his pants pocket. A check revealed Morgan is prohibited from possessing ammunition or a firearm due to previous offenses. Morgan was arrested and charged with Illegal Possession of Ammunition. CASE# 32612-19

Motor Vehicle Theft- On June 10, 2019, DFC. Nauman responded to the 23900 block of Mervell Dean Road in Hollywood, for the reported vehicle theft. Investigation determined Anthony Stephen Garrow, age 23 with no fixed address, was observed by the complainant taking a company vehicle. Garrow was a former employee, and did not have permission to utilize the vehicle. DFC. Nauman located Garrow when he attempted to return the vehicle. Garrow was placed under arrest and charged with Theft-Motor Vehicle. Once at the detention center, Garrow removed a CDS smoking device from inside of his pants. Further search revealed a plastic baggie containing suspected cocaine hidden on Garrow’s person. Garrow was charged with Possess Contraband in Place of Confinement, CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS: Possess-Paraphernalia. CASE# 33571-19

Drug Arrest/Unauthorized Removal of Vehicle- On June 10, 2019, Dep. Luffey responded to the 26800 block of Tin Top School Road for the reported unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Investigation determined Jodi Lynn Deese, age 33 of Mechanicsville, removed the victim’s vehicle without permission, and then refused to return the vehicle after being told to do so. Dep. Luffey located Deese operating the vehicle in the Mechanicsville area. Deese was arrested and charged with Unauthorized Removal of Motor Vehicle. Located on Deese’s person after arrest was a CDS smoking device. Deese was also charged with CDS: Possession-Paraphernalia. CASE# 33646-19

Assault- On June 9, 2019, Dep. Raley responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center for the reported fight between two inmates. Investigation determined Willard Douglas Bright, age 54 of Leonardtown, and John Devonte Gale, age 24 of Leonardtown, assaulted each other during an altercation at the facility. Bright and Gale were both charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 33314-19

Drug Arrest/DUI- On June 9, 2019, Dep. Westphal responded to the 25000 block of Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown for the reported traffic complaint. Upon arrival Dep. Westphal located a vehicle which had struck a curb and was disabled. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Garrett Michael Wallace, age 22 of Leonardtown. Wallace was determined to be operating the vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Wallace was charged with Driving Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol Per Se, and Driving Vehicle While Impaired by Alcohol. After Wallace’s arrest, he was found to have two small baggies containing suspected cocaine on his person. Wallace was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana. CASE# 33278-19 (No Photograph Available)

Assault- On June 8, 2019, Dep. Raley responded to the 20800 block of Harlequin Lane in Callaway for the reported assault. Investigation determined Robert Miquel Huici, age 32 of Callaway, assaulted the victim by pushing the victim down, slapping the victim, and forcibly removing jewelry from the victim. Huici was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 33154-19