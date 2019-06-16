Three Injured After Serious Crash in Mechanicsville

On Friday, June 14, 2019, at approximately 3:00 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Thompson Corner Road in Mechanicsville, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious.

As units responded to the scene, dispatch advised the 911 callers reported one patient possibly had an amputated leg.

Crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles in the roadway in a t-bone style collision with one patient having a compound leg fracture. Firefighters applied a tourniquet and emergency medical technicians took over care. Firefighters took off a driver door to extricate one patient trapped in the other vehicle.

One patient was flown to an area trauma center by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7. One patient was transported to an area trauma center by ground. One patient was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, and one patient signed care refusal forms on the scene.

The Maryland State Police and Maryland State Police Crash Team responded to the scene to conduct reconstruction.

All photos are courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.