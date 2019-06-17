Prince George’s County Police Department Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision in Bowie

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian collision in the unincorporated section of Bowie. The victim is 14-year-old Kamal Nashid of Goodloes Promise Drive in Bowie.

On June 15th, at approximately 1:30 pm, patrol officers were called to Church Road and Fairview Vista Drive for a collision involving a pedestrian. They located the pedestrian, Nashid, suffering from critical injuries. He was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.

The preliminary investigation reveals Nashid was jogging when, based on witness statements, he ran into the crosswalk before southbound vehicular traffic on Church Road had stopped. He crossed one lane of traffic in front of an unidentified red pickup truck and was then struck by a car in the second lane. The driver of the striking car remained on the scene. The driver of the red pickup truck did not remain on the scene. Investigators would like to speak to the truck’s driver to assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.