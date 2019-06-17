Huntingtown Man Arrested for Attempted Murder at Wendy’s in Prince Frederick

Maryland State Police arrested a man on Saturday, June 15, 2019, in connection with a stabbing in Calvert County.

Mario Puzo Le, 37, of Huntingtown, was arrested, and after consultation with the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office, he was charged with first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, attempted second-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

After being processed at the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack, he was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was ordered held without bond by a court commissioner.

Shortly after 10 a.m. on Saturday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack responded, along with deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, to Wendy’s on Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, for a report of two people being disorderly.

According to a preliminary investigation, troopers located a 24-year-old male victim in the drive-thru lane of the restaurant bleeding from an apparent stab wound to his torso. The victim received treatment on scene from Calvert County emergency medical services providers before being transported to the University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center by Maryland State Police Aviation Command helicopter Trooper 7 where he is being treated for his injuries.

Investigators said that Le was arrested and a knife was recovered at the scene.

Prince Frederick Barrack troopers were assisted on scene and throughout the course of the investigation by investigators from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division, crime scene technicians from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division and deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Prince Frederick Barrack Duty Officer at (410) 535-1400.

