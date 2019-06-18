7-Eleven in Waldorf Sells $50,000 Winning Bonus Match 5 Ticket

Lucky ticket sold in June 15 drawing

As we start the week, we’re looking for another Bonus Match 5 winner. If you bought a ticket in Waldorf for the Saturday, June 15 drawing, you may be our latest $50,000 top-prize winner!

The 7-Eleven store located at 1065 St. Ignatius Drive in Waldorf sold the winning ticket, which carries the winning numbers of 1, 12, 17, 25 and 32; the Bonus Ball was 28. Lottery officials urge the winner to sign the back of the ticket and put it in a safe place. The player has 182 days to claim the prize and must come in person to Lottery headquarters at 1800 Washington Blvd. in Baltimore. This is our 28th winning Bonus Match 5 ticket of 2019.

The 7-Eleven store also has reason to celebrate! The Lottery will give the Charles County retailer a bonus of $500 for selling a top-prize the lucky ticket.

Bonus Match 5 drawings take place seven days a week. Players select five numbers ranging from 1 to 39. The Bonus Ball drawn from the remaining 34 numbers provides extra chances to win. Your ticket is a winner if you match five, four or three of the original five winning numbers selected in the drawing. If you match the Bonus Ball number, you only need to match four, three or two of your original numbers to win!

