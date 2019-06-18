Substitute Teacher in Glen Burnie Arrested for Having Sex with a Student and Supplying Him with Alcohol

On June 4, 2019, at approximately 9:22 a.m., the Anne Arundel County Police responded to North County High School located at 10 1st Avenue East, Glen Burnie Maryland in reference to a sex offense that had occurred earlier. Responding officers made contact with the teenage victim who is a student at North County High School as well as the Center of Applied Technologies North located at 800 Stevenson Road, Severn Maryland. The victim reported a substitute teacher had engaged in sexual activities with him as well as supplied him alcohol.

The Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit began an investigation into the allegation. The suspect was identified as Anne Arundel County substitute teacher Alexis Merecedes Boberg, 25, of Severn. The victim stated in May 2019, Alexis Boberg exchanged phone numbers with him and then would meet the victim off of school property at various locations during the month of May. It was during those times when the suspect, Ms. Boberg, supplied the minor with alcohol and engaged in the sexual activities.

On June 5, 2019, Detectives assigned to the Child Abuse Unit executed a search warrant at the suspect’s address. Numerous items were taken into police custody which were secured as evidence. Through witness interviews and recovered evidence, detectives obtained an arrest warrant on Friday, June 14, 2019, charging Alexis Boberg with two counts of a Fourth Degree Sex Offense with a person in a position of authority along with one count of consuming an alcoholic beverage while on public property.

On Monday, June 17, 2019 at approximately 11:30 a.m., Alexis Boberg responded to the Western District Police Station in Odenton Maryland where she was taken into custody without incident.

The Anne Arundel County School Board immediately removed the suspect from having any further contact with children when they were notified of the allegation. As the investigation continues the Anne Arundel County Police is urging any other victims or anyone with information on this incident to contact the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-4733. One can also remain anonymous by calling the Anne Arundel County Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.